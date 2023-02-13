HOJAI: A 3.2 magnitude earthquake jolted Hojai town in Assam on Monday (February 13).

The 3.2 magnitude earthquake that shook Hojai in Assam occurred at 11:57 am.

The depth of the earthquake was only 10 Km.

The development was confirmed by the National Centre for Seismology in a report.

No loss of life or damage to property was reported in the incident.

Earthquake Magnitude: 3.2

Occurred on: 13-02-2023, 11:57:27 IST

Latitude: 26.05 & Longitude: 93.01

Depth: 10 Km

Location: Hojai, Assam

Also read: 4 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Assam

Earlier on Sunday (February 12), an earthquake of 4 magnitude hit several parts of Assam.

The earthquake that hit Assam on Sunday was recorded at 4:18 pm.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in Nagaon district of Assam.

The epicentre was at the southern bank of the Brahmaputra River in Assam.

The depth of the earthquake that hit Assam on Sunday was only 10 km.

The epicentre was around 160 km east of Guwahati near Hojai in Nagaon district of Assam.

Tremors of the earthquake were felt in Karbi Anglong, Golaghat and Morigaon districts of Assam.