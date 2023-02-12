GUWAHATI: An earthquake of 4 magnitude hit several parts of Assam on Sunday (February 12).

No loss of life or damage to property was reported in the incident.

The earthquake that hit Assam was recorded at 4:18 pm.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in Nagaon district of Assam.

The epicentre was at the southern bank of the Brahmaputra River in Assam.

The development was confirmed by the National Centre for Seismology in a report.

The depth of the earthquake that hit Assam on Sunday was only 10 km.

The epicentre was around 160 km east of Guwahati near Hojai in Nagaon district of Assam.

Tremors of the earthquake were felt in Karbi Anglong, Golaghat and Morigaon districts of Assam.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on 12-02-2023, 16:18:17 IST, Lat: 26.10 & Long: 92.72, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nagaon, Assam…,” tweeted the National Center for Seismology.