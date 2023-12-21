GUWAHATI: “Radioactive materials” of the Nagaon paper mill in Assam, belonging to the Hindustan Paper Corporation Limited (HPCL), are being reportedly “disposed improperly”.

According to a report, radioactive sources (COBALT-60), installed at the Nagaon paper mill, were allegedly disposed without prior consultation with scientists of that Bhaba Atomic Research Centre (BARC).

“It is expected that such radioactive source disposal will have an impact on the surrounding area, as it is extremely harmful and dangerous to humans,” a Pratidin Time report stated.

It added: “According to informed sources, there has been no formal clarification on the topic claiming whether any kind of contacts were made in this respect by the responsible authorities of the paper mill with BARC or not.”

“A group of ex-employees and workmen from the paper mill had already informed the state government of the situation, but no action has been taken as of yet,” the report further said.

It may be mentioned here that locals in and around the area of the Nagaon paper mill have expressed concern stating that an unfortunate accident awaits if the issue is not addressed by the authorities immediately.

The Nagaon paper mill is located at Jagiroad area in Morigaon district of Assam.

What is COBALT-60?

Cobalt-60 (60Co) is a synthetic radioactive isotope of cobalt with a half-life of 5.2714 years.

It is produced artificially in nuclear reactors. Deliberate industrial production depends on neutron activation of bulk samples of the monoisotopic and mononuclidic cobalt isotope 59 Co.

Measurable quantities are also produced as a by-product of typical nuclear power plant operation and may be detected externally when leaks occur.