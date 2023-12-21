GUWAHATI: The Paresh Baruah-led ULFA-I has claimed that the Assam police department is trying to hide its ‘failures’ by arresting innocent youths of the state.

The ULFA-I issued a statement, wherein it claimed that the Assam police is “randomly picking up and detaining innocent youths” as part of its investigation into the recent grenade blasts in the state.

“Assam police is trying to hide its failures by arresting those innocent youths. Such acts of the Assam police are condemnable,” the ULFA-I stated in its statement.

Recently, Paresh Baruah-led ULFA-I carried out grenade blasts near army camps in three districts of Assam – Tinsukia (November 22), Jorhat (December 14) and Sivasagar (December 09).

Jorhat, Tinsukia, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh and Charaideo districts in eastern Assam are still considered as strongholds of ULFA-I.

Meanwhile, Assam director general of police (DGP) GP Singh, on Thursday (December 21), met senior police officials of all the districts in the state.

The meeting took place at the Assam police headquarters located in Ulubari area of Guwahati.

The Assam DGP reportedly met assistant superintendent of police (ASP) of all the districts in the state.

The meeting primarily focussed of the security arrangement put in place in the districts of Assam amid the grenade blasts by ULFA-I.

Notably, all the districts in Assam are on high alert and security tightened following the recent grenade blasts by ULFA-I cadres near army camps in the state.

Security has been beefed up and intense patrolling are also being conducted by security forces along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

Moreover, security at the Assam police headquarters in Guwahati and the official residence of DGP GP Singh have also been tightened following the ULFA-I threat.