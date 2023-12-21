GUWAHATI: Assam director general of police (DGP) GP Singh, on Thursday (December 21), met senior police officials of all the districts in the state.

The meeting took place at the Assam police headquarters located in Ulubari area of Guwahati.

The Assam DGP reportedly met assistant superintendent of police (ASP) of all the districts in the state.

The meeting primarily focussed of the security arrangement put in place in the districts of Assam amid the grenade blasts by ULFA-I.

Notably, all the districts in Assam are on high alert and security tightened following the recent grenade blasts by ULFA-I cadres near army camps in the state.

Recently, Paresh Baruah-led ULFA-I carried out grenade blasts near army camps in three districts of Assam – Tinsukia, Jorhat and Sivasagar.

Jorhat, Tinsukia, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh and Charaideo districts in eastern Assam are still considered as strongholds of ULFA-I.

Security has been beefed up and intense patrolling are also being conducted by security forces along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

Moreover, security at the Assam police headquarters in Guwahati and the official residence of DGP GP Singh have also been tightened following the ULFA-I threat.