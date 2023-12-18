Guwahati: Assam police apprehended four individuals suspected to be linked to the recent Jorhat grenade blast.

As per reports, the accused have been identified as Rahul Mohan, Dibyajyoti Chetia, Mintu Chetia, and Rintu Nath.

They were arrested based on suspicion of their involvement in the recent Jorhat blast.

As per reports, the police have suspected of them having close ties with the banned militant group, United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA-I).

It may be mentioned that ULFA-I Chief Paresh Baruah had taken responsibility for the blast that occurred near the Lichubari Military camp in Jorhat on December 14.

The explosion is believed to be caused by a grenade hurled by two members of ULFA-I on a motorcycle.

However, no human casualties or injuries were reported during the incident.

It may be mentioned that over the past few days, the activity of the ULFA-I has seen a rise in Assam.

The United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) in a press statement earlier claimed that it accepted the challenge issued by Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh to “target” him if he posed a threat.

However, the banned militant outfit laid down two conditions the DGP must meet before engaging him.

The ULFA-I asked to replace GP Singh’s security cover with CRPF or Indian Army officers. This includes his driver and the police officials and constables of the Western Southeast Asia (WeSEA) region.