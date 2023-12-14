Jorhat: Suspected militants belonging to the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) or ULFA(I) triggered a grenade blast targeting an Indian Army camp in the Lichubari area of Upper Assam‘s Jorhat district on Thursday evening.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.

Sources indicate that two motorcycle-borne individuals, believed to be ULFA(I) cadres, hurled the grenade towards the Army camp. The incident has caused panic among local residents.

Top police and district administration officials have rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, ULFA(I) has claimed responsibility for the blast. Following the incident, ULFA(I) chief Paresh Baruah made phone calls to local television channels to take ownership of the attack.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as further details become available.