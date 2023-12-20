Guwahati: The Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam, on Tuesday issued a memorandum to defaulting teachers and staff who have availed for academic or professional qualifications during their service period without prior permission.

The move was initiated in response to the observed violation of Rule 13 of the Assam Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965.

The department has issued a memorandum (Memo No. E-417782/18) signed by Mamata Hojai, Director of Secondary Education, Assam, which states concerns regarding such unauthorized academic pursuits, “No Government Servant while in Government Service shall join or attend any educational institution for the purpose of preparing himself for or shall appear at an examination of a recognized Board or University without obtaining previous permission from the appointing authority.”

The notice also instructs all Inspector of Schools to initiate departmental proceedings against teaching and non-teaching staff of provincialised Secondary Schools who have acquired academic or professional qualifications without proper authorization.

The violation is subject to penalties as per Rule 7 of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964.

Hojai emphasized that adherence to these rules is crucial for maintaining the integrity of the educational system and ensuring that government servants follow due procedure when seeking further qualifications.

The directive calls for a thorough investigation to determine if Rule 13 has been breached, with penalties imposed accordingly.