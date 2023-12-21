Guwahati: Arunachal Pradesh’s breathtaking landscapes and vibrant cultures earned the state a coveted title at the recent Outlook Traveller Awards 2023.

In a moment of pride for the state’s tourism department, Arunachal Pradesh was declared the Best Offbeat Destination in India.

Additional resident commissioner Sanjeev Dubey and resident tourism officer Adong Moyong received the award on behalf of Arunachal Tourism at a glittering ceremony in New Delhi.

Deputy tourism director Bengia Manna Sonam hailed the recognition as a “pat on the back” for all stakeholders involved in showcasing the state’s unique beauty.

He said that the award’s potential is to inspire continued efforts in preserving Arunachal Pradesh’s natural and cultural heritage, ensuring sustainable tourism development alongside local community upliftment.

Adding to the state’s success, Arunachal Pradesh also bagged the prestigious Best Upcoming Adventure State Award at the ATOAI 15th annual convention.