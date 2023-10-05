Guwahati: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Thursday organised protests across the state against the recent hike in electricity tariff.

As part of the protest, the Deputy Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, burned the office order mentioning the hike in electricity tariff at the Manabendra Sarma Complex in Guwahati.

Addressing the media, Gogoi criticized the state government for its reckless loan and serious debt situation, and for making the lives of common people miserable by regularly hiking taxes on almost every item.

He said that if Congress comes to power, it will not allow any particular person to accumulate wealth by strangulating the public.

Gogoi also reiterated that there is already clear evidence of a change in the direction of the wind, and that the deep anguish of the public is becoming increasingly evident.

He assured that upon coming to power, the Congress would provide 200 units of free electricity.

Gogoi also interacted with a family evicted from the Silsako area and took stock of their current condition.