Guwahati: Endorsing a technology that is simple and effective for the disposal of biodegradable waste at the household level, Assam is actively promoting pipe composting among its rural communities.

The district water and sanitation committee of the state’s Biswanath district has been promoting pipe composting as a way of managing biodegradable waste in schools for the waste generated in midday meals for a long time now.

Pipe composting technology is a method of converting organic waste into compost using PVC pipes. The pipes are placed vertically keeping them inside the ground.

Only degradable waste can be disposed of into the pipes including leftover food, fruit and vegetable peels, flowers, dung, agricultural waste besides others.

Once in two weeks, a little cow dung and dry leaves are mixed with water and poured inside to accelerate the growth of the worms.

This should remain closed so that rainwater does not enter the pipes. Compost manure can be removed by lifting the pipe after two months.

Some of the benefits of pipe composting are; it converts biodegradable waste into manure within a short time without harming the environment.

It helps maintain a clean and hygienic environment in the school campus. It is odourless and fly-proof and is space efficient.

Moreover, the system is sustainable as the same pipes can be used over and over again.

Further, it provides an opportunity for students to learn about the science and ecology of decomposition, the role of microorganisms and invertebrates and the importance of waste management and sustainability.