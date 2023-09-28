PATHSALA: At least 24 school students at Pathsala in Assam fainted on Thursday (September 28) due to scorching heat.

The students belonged to the Sawhid Madan Rauta High School at Saderi village in Pathsala in Assam.

The students fainted during the morning assembly prayers on Thursday (September 28).

According to sources, the students fainted after they could not bear the scorching heat during the morning prayers.

The students were admitted to Sawhid Madan Rauta hospital at Pathsala in Assam for medical care.

As per Google weather report, the temperature in Pathsala, Assam on Thursday (September 28) was recorded at 38°C.