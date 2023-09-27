IMPHAL: The Manipur government is facing the heat for its failure to protect lives of two young students in the ongoing violence in the state.

Besides the common people, the students’ community in the valley areas of Manipur have now started to question the state government for failing to curb violence in the state.

On Tuesday (September 26), thousands of students took to the streets in Imphal to protest against the brutal ‘killing’ of two Meitei students by suspected Kuki militants.

The agitating students demanded justice for the victims – Phijam Hemjit (20) and Hijam Linthoingambi (17).

In fact, the BJP-led Manipur government seems to be ‘avoiding’ the questions raised by the students in the state.

With the Manipur government failing to handle the situation and take any steps to address the demands of the protesting students, it ordered shutting down of schools across the state.

All schools in Manipur will remain closed from Wednesday (September 27) till Friday (September 29).

“All State Government/State Government Aided/Private Unaided Schools will be closed on 27.09.2023 (Wednesday) and 29.09.2023 (Friday),” the Manipur directorate of education-schools stated in a notification.

Thousands of students from different educational institutes staged road blockades at different strategic locations in Imphal Valley of Manipur.

The police opened fire with tear gas and mock bombs to disperse the protesters at different places in the Imphal city.

It may be mentioned here that at least 50 students sustained injuries, mostly females, when Manipur police fired tear gas and mock bombs to disperse thousands of protesting students.

The injured students were rushed to the RIMS, JNIMS, Raj Medicity, and other private hospitals.

The students took to the streets after the photos of bodies of two students – Phijam Hemjit (20) and Hijam Linthoingambi (17), who have been missing since July 6, surfaced on social media.

Both the missing, now dead, students belonged to the Meitei community in Manipur and were brutally ‘killed’ by suspected Kuki militants.

According to the timeline shown in the photos that went viral on social media, the pictures were taken on July 8 – two days after they had gone missing.

Luwangbi, after attending her coaching class, later went out with Hijam on his KTM bike for a ride on July 6, has not returned home since then.