DIBRUGARH: Buddha Chetana, a platform for progressive growth of Buddha dharma and Buddhist philosophy in Northeast India organised a long-life prayers meet for the 14th Dalai Lama at Dibrugarh in Assam.

The prayers meet was organised by Buddha Chetana in collaboration with International Brotherhood Mission at the premises of International Brotherhood Mission at Dibrugarh in Assam on Sunday.

The prayer offering was attended by Acharya B Karuna Shastri Mahathera (Founder and General Secretary – International Brotherhood Mission), Soumyadeep Datta (Convener of Buddha Chetana & Regional Coordinator – Assam & Meghalaya – Core Group for Tibetan cause), Lama Shastri Sange (Sangag Chhokhorling Monastery, Margherita), Shyamal Barua (Organising secretary, International Brotherhood Mission), Buddhist monks and lamas along with members.

The prayer offering was attended by a large group of Tibetans residing in Dibrugarh.

The gathering offered their special prayers to His Holiness – the 14th Dalai Lama for his long life, good health and benediction for all living beings.

Born in a remote village of traditional Tibetan region of Amdo on March 6, 1935, the 14th Dalai Lama is the highest spiritual leader of all Tibetans and is held with greatest reverence by Buddhists all over world.

He is the spiritual head and an ordained monk of Gelug school, the newest school of Tibetan Buddhism.

He is revered as the embodiment of Avalokiteshvara, the Buddha of great compassion.

Novanita Sharma (Coordinator- Free Tibet a voice from Assam), Kankana Das (Free Tibet a voice from Assam), Banani Das (Free Tibet a voice from Assam), Avik Chakraborty (Coordinator, Dibrugarh – Free Tibet a voice from Assam), Dr Moromi Talukdar (Buddha Chetana), Abhay Barua (International Brotherhood Mission) were present during the programme.