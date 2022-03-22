Silchar: An Assistant Sub Inspector of the Assam police allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself at the Silchar Sadar Police Station on Monday.

The deceased police personnel has been identified as Gaur Bidhu Singh.

He shot himself with his service gun on his forehead.

However, the reason behind his taking this extreme step is yet to be known.

Singh was a resident of Mainarband in the Cachar district.

His dead body was recovered by the police and has been sent for post mortem.

Cachar Superintendent of Police Ramandeep Kaur too reached the spot.

So far the police have not stated if the deceased police official had left any suicide note.