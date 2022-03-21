Ukraine has rejected Russia’s demand for surrender of the port city of Mariupol.

Under-siege city of Mariupol in south Ukraine has been running short of food, water and power.

Intense fighting between the Ukrainian military and invading Russian forces has shown no sign of easing.

“There can be no question of any surrender, laying down of arms,” Ukraine’s deputy PM Iryna Vereshchuk said.

The strategically located port city of Mariupol has been one of the prime targets of the Russian forces since day 1 of the invasion of Ukraine.

Fall of Mariupol would ensure Russian forces to bridge mainland Russia with annexed Crimea via a land corridor.

Mariupol has been under severe bombardments since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Over 4,00,000 Mariupol residents still remain trapped in the city with negligible food, water and power.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian MP has accused Russia of trying to starve the besieged port city of Mariupol into surrendering.

“Russians don’t open humanitarian corridors, they don’t let humanitarian convoys enter the city and we clearly see now that the goal of the Russians is to create hunger in the city to enforce their position in the diplomatic process,” Ukrainian MP Dmytro Gurin said.

Notably, Mariupol is soon becoming a ghost city with 80% of its infrastructure damaged or destroyed, 40% of which cannot be rebuilt, authorities say.