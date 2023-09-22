Guwahati: The Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Alupatichar Police Station in Assam’s Barpeta district was sent to reserve close on Friday after he was accused of being involved in corruption and misconduct.

As per reports, Prakash Deka, OC of the police station was accused of releasing drug peddlers after taking bribes.

He was also accused of demanding money from people by threatening them to frame “tough” cases against them.

After the allegations came out public, Assam Police Director General (DGP) GP Singh ordered an investigation.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Barpeta Bidyut Bikash Bora Bhuyan went to Alopati Char Police Station to probe the allegations.

Locals too demanded the OC’s immediate dismissal as the allegations surfaced.

In a separate incident, an Assam Police constable was arrested on Friday for allegedly demanding money from a complainant.

The accused constable, Pankaj Das, is posted at Lengtisinga Police Station in Bongaigaon district.