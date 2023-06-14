Guwahati: A woman was discovered dead inside a hotel room in the Paltan Bazar area of Guwahati, Assam on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening when the lifeless body of a woman was found in room no 114 on the first floor of Hotel Trimurty International in Paltan Bazaar.

The deceased woman has been identified as Jinti Bayan Choudhury, a resident of Barpeta’s Ambarihaat, according to sources.

Jinti had reportedly booked the room two days prior, and her body was discovered under mysterious circumstances.

Also Read: New species of gliding Geckos found in Mizoram

The Paltan Bazaar Police have arrived at the scene and have initiated a case into the matter, with an ongoing investigation underway.

Also Read: Assam: Jettwings Airways gets NOC, aims to begin operations in October

It is not yet clear if the incident was a murder or an accident, but the police are conducting a thorough investigation.

It was not even known if the room she had booked was shared by anyone else.