Imphal: The Manipur government has recorded a significant number of traffic violations and collected Rs 2.20 lakhs in fines through the e-challan system across the state over the past 48 hours, officials reported on Thursday.

In their ongoing drive to curb motor vehicle offences, officials said that on Wednesday, traffic police issued 53 challans to violators and collected a total of Rs 1,29,500 in fines. Similarly, on Tuesday, police issued 49 challans and collected Rs 90,500, which was added to the state exchequer.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

During January and February 2025, Manipur recorded 5,284 traffic violations and collected ?82.84 lakhs through e-challans. Of these, 2,025 violations were processed via the digital system, according to the Superintendent of Police (Traffic Control Police Wing).

Officials further reported that in 2024, the Traffic Control Police Wing (TCPW) registered 4,484 cases and collected Rs 9.7 lakhs in fines through e-challans. These cases were filed under the Motor Vehicles Act, 2019, for various traffic and motor vehicle regulation violations.

The reports added that the state government introduced the e-challan system as a digital initiative to streamline traffic violation management.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The system enhances transparency, reduces paperwork, and improves the efficiency of traffic law enforcement. Officials noted that this transition has contributed to improved road safety, as reflected in a recent decline in violations.