Guwahati: Two persons were arrested by the Assam Police from Morigaon on charges of being involved in an inter-state human trafficking racket.

As per police, the accused were identified as Babul Ali and Basir Ahmed of Morigaon.

Two minor girls from Tezpur were rescued by the police during the operation.

The minors were reportedly being taken by the accused outside the state with the intention to “sell them”.

They are currently kept at a safe location and are being treated for any possible trauma.

The police said that the incident is being investigated and the minors will soon be sent to their homes.

The accused will be questioned to get more details regarding the alleged trafficking attempt.