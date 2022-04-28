Several leaders and workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Assam were detained by the police on Thursday in Guwahati for staging protest over high prices of commodities.

The Assam AAP volunteers staged their protest during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state.

The Assam AAP leaders and workers were detained from Ganeshguri area near Dispur in Guwahati.

The detained Assam AAP leaders and workers were taken to the Kahilipara-based camp of 4th Assam police battalion in Guwahati.

The Assam AAP leaders and workers were dragged by the police in Guwahati while detaining them.

Chanting slogans against the central and Assam government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the AAP volunteers staged protest against high price of fuel and other essential commodities.