Pathsala: The Assam government suspended Masum Yusuf Ahmed, the Revenue Circle Officer of Patacharkuchi in Bajali district, immediately over allegations of misconduct and violating service rules.

An official order revealed that Ahmed had engaged in private employment while being a full-time government employee, violating the Assam Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The issue surfaced after an investigation by the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell, which led to disciplinary action.

The order stated that the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell reported Ahmed’s involvement in private employment despite his government position, prompting the suspension.

The Governor of Assam determined it necessary to suspend Ahmed in the interest of public service.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

His suspension is pending departmental proceedings, and his headquarters will be in Guwahati during the suspension period.