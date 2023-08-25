Kokrajhar: Over 900 workers from the BJP, UPPL and BPF joined the Congress party in Assam’s Kokrajhar on Friday. The joining ceremony was held in the presence of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah.

The UPPL vice president Moinul Haque was also among those who joined the Congress.

Addressing the gathering, Borah said that the Congress was now stronger in Kokrajhar and that the younger generation was attracted to the party.

He also alleged that there was “looting, exploitation” in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) which has stalled development in the region.

“BTC chief Pramod Boro’s top priority is to acquire money for him. The UPPL made false promises. They are cheating by talking about equal development and equal rights,” Borah said.

He also said that BTC chief Pramod Boro, who raised “Divide Assam 50/50″ slogan during Bodoland movement now follows the policy of “Divide Money 50/50” in the BTR.

“Now, half of the BTR money goes to Pramod Boro and half to Dispur,” the APCC president alleged.

Borah also alleged that Boro, who was fighting for Bodoland, has bought land in Bangalore and Delhi. “There is a lot of corruption in the BTR. Therefore, the people of BTR will take the Congress as an alternative in the coming days,” he said.

The Congress will file a good candidate in the Kokrajhar Lok constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Borah said.

Bora paid a tribute to the statue of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma at the BTC Secretariat premises in Bodofa town in Kokrajhar.

Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma was a prominent Bodo leader who fought for the creation of a separate Bodoland state. He is considered the father of the Bodoland movement.

The Congress has been out of power in the BTR since its formation in 2003. The UPPL, led by Pramod Boro, is the current ruling party in the BTR.