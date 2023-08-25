AIZAWL: Former Mizoram agriculture minister and senior Congress leader KS Thanga, who quit his party in June, formally joined the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), sources in the ZPM camp said.

He was inducted into the ZPM during a campaign kickoff programme for the assembly polls held at Vanapa Hall here, the sources said.

Thanga had submitted his resignation as a primary member of Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) to party president Lalsawta on June 9.

He was a member of Congress’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC), which was recently dissolved by Lalsawta.

In his resignation letter, Thanga had pointed out seven reasons for his resignation as the primary member of Congress.

He criticised Lalsawta for allegedly not following the party constitution and unilaterally acting on his own.

He had also accused Lalsawta of forcing Lal Thanhawla to resign as the party chief in 2021 before the expiry of his term.

Thanga joined the Congress in 1994 and was elected for two consecutive terms between 2008 and 2018.

He was inducted as a parliamentary secretary for 8 years before becoming a minister of state in the erstwhile Congress government.