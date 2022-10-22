SIVSAGAR: Unabated and unchecked deaths of wild elephants due to unnatural causes continue in the state of Assam.

One more elephant death due to electrocution has come to light from the Northeast state of Assam.

A fresh elephant death due to electrocution has been reported from near Napuk tea estate in the Charaideo district of Assam.

The elephant died after it came in contact with a live electric wire.

A similar incident was also reported from Udalguri district in Assam on Friday.

The elephant reportedly died after coming in contact with a live wire.

This is suspected to be a case of “deliberate electrocution”.

With this, the elephant death toll in Assam has risen to 15 in little over 2 weeks.

Notably, elephants enter human inhabited areas in search of food.

Often such visits by elephants result in death of either an elephant or humans.

In recent times, elephant deaths due to electrocution have become a major concern.

Many farmers, in order to protect their crops from elephants, lay electric wires.

On numerous occasions there live wires claim the lives of elephants.

Despite the topic being of great concern, no concrete solution has come out in years.