Guwahati: One person was killed while another was severely injured in a bike crash near Lumding in Hojai, Assam on Sunday.
As per reports, the deceased has been identified as Ishan Das, a resident of the Children’s Park area in Lumding.
He was on a motorcycle with a friend when they suddenly controlled and crashed on the highway.
Das died on the spot before any help could arrive.
The pillion, identified as Sumit Mazumdar was severely injured in the incident.
He was recovered by locals and was taken to a hospital in Diphu, Karbi Anglong for medical assistance.
Locals said that their bike was being ridden at a very high speed before crashing.
Further investigation is being carried out by the police.