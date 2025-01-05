Dibrugarh: Four persons posing as members of the ULFA(I) were arrested on Friday during an operation in the Duliajan area of eastern Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Bitupon Gogoi alias Jayanta Asom, Bharat Hazari, Bolin Gogoi, and Binod Pahari.

“These individuals had served extortion notes to three businessmen in the Duliajan area. We have registered a case under case number 2/25 at the Duliajan police station and initiated an investigation. This led to the successful apprehension of these four criminals who were exploiting the ULFA(I) name for extortion activities,” Dibrugarh ASP(HQ) Nirmal Ghosh told reporters on Saturday evening.

“During the operation, we seized one 7.65 pistol, one live round of ammunition, 11 mobile handsets, 18 SIM cards, one IED, one battery, and Rs 49,500 in cash from their possession. These individuals were known criminals and were using the ULFA(I) name to carry out extortion activities,” Ghosh said.

Ghosh further added, “They were planning to detonate the IED during Republic Day celebrations in Duliajan. It is crucial to emphasize that they have no links to the actual ULFA(I) organization. However, they are notorious criminals with multiple cases registered against them in various police stations across Assam.”

