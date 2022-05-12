Guwahati: Assam’s Hedayet Ali became the 7th Assamese Mountaineer to summit Mount Everest.

Ali hails from Hajo in Kamrup but is settled in California, USA.

He reached the top of Everest at 7:30 am on Thursday.

Explorers Club of Guwahati congratulated Hedayet who has also summited Mount Acconoguwa, the highest peak in South America.

He has also climbed Mount Elbrus and Mount Kilimanjaro.

Ali by profession is a software engineer in Silicon Valley of USA.

The expedition was the first of one of the season.

Ali reached the peak in an International team consisting of 11 other mountaineers.

Mount Everest is Earth’s highest mountain above sea level, located in the Mahalangur Himal sub-range of the Himalayas.

The China–Nepal border runs across its summit point.

Its elevation (snow height) of 8,848.86 m (29,031.7 ft) was most recently established in 2020 by the Chinese and Nepali authorities.