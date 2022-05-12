Guwahati: On Wednesday night Google announced that Assamese was finally added to Google Translate along with seven other Indian languages including Mizo and Meiteilon from Manipur.

Officials at Google stated that among the latest update where they added 24 new languages to Google Translate, Sanskrit was the most requested language.

Google officials also said that the first languages from northeast India are being added.

Of the 24 new languages, the eight newly added languages are Sanskrit, Assamese, Bhojpuri, Dogri, Konkani, Maithili, Mizo and Meiteilon (Manipuri).

With this, the total number of Indian languages supported by the service now stands at 19.

The announcement was made at the annual Google conference I/O that began late on Wednesday night.

The languages are below, and the stats are from Google’s estimations of popularity worldwide.

Assamese, is used by about 25 million people in Northeast India Aymara, used by about two million people in Bolivia, Chile, and Peru Bambara, used by about 14 million people in Mali Bhojpuri, used by about 50 million people in Northern India, Nepal, and Fiji Dhivehi, used by about 300,000 people in the Maldives Dogri, used by about three million people in Northern India Ewe, used by about seven million people in Ghana and Togo Guarani is used by about seven million people in Paraguay and Bolivia, Argentina, and Brazil Ilocano, used by about 10 million people in Northern Philippines Konkani, used by about two million people in Central India Krio is used by about four million people in Sierra Leone Kurdish (Shoran), used by about eight million people, mostly in Iraq Lingala is used by about 45 million people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Republic of the Congo, Central African Republic, Angola and the Republic of South Sudan Luganda, used by about 20 million people in Uganda and Rwanda Maithili, used by about 34 million people in Northern India Meiteilon (Manipuri), used by about two million people in Northeast India Mizo, used by about 830,000 people in Northeast India Oromo is used by about 37 million people in Ethiopia and Kenya Quechua, used by about 10 million people in Peru, Bolivia, Ecuador, and surrounding countries Sanskrit, used by about 20,000 people in India Sepedi, used by about 14 million people in South Africa Tigrinya, used by about eight million people in Eritrea and Ethiopia Tsonga, used by about seven million people in Eswatini, Mozambique, South Africa and Zimbabwe Twi, used by about 11 million people in Ghana

Before the new announcement was made, people from Assam found it hard to translate to and from Assamese. Most people used the Bing translator but with the new inclusion, it is hoped that the masses will be able to use it conviniently.