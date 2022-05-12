Guwahati: The State Election Commission, Assam has announced the polling for the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council will be held on June 8, 2022.

The SEC announced that the last date for filing the notifications will be on May 23, 2022, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature will be May 24.

The commission stated that while the polling will be held on June 8, any possible re-polling will have to take place on June 10.

Also Read: Mizoram: ZPM asks state government to evict Assam Police personnel “camping” near Vairengte

The counting of votes will be held on June 12.

The KAAC has 26 constituencies covering both Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong.

The council was constituted under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India and administratively functions under the Government of Assam.

It was formed with the name Karbi Anglong District Council on 17 November 1951. Later changed to Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council on 23 June 1952.

Also Read: Assamese finally added to Google Translate

It has administrative functions over two districts, Karbi Anglong district and West Karbi Anglong district. Its headquarters is in Diphu, Karbi Anglong district.