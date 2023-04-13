GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated the dedication of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited’s (HPCL) Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) bottling plant to the nation at Assam’s Goalpara.

He said that this will greatly help consumers in the states of Assam, Tripura and Meghalaya.

In response to a tweet thread by the Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli, the Prime Minister said, “This will greatly help consumers in Assam, Tripura and Meghalaya.”

Rameswar Teli, taking to twitter, wrote, “Spread over an area of around 30 acres, the bottling plant boasts of a capacity of 30 thousand metric tons and bottling of 20 lakh cylinders can be carried out at the facility per year.”

This will greatly help consumers in Assam, Tripura and Meghalaya. https://t.co/mlYsxvlBa9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2023

“The plant will supply LPG cylinders to consumers in Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura through a network of 50 distributors.

Also read: New food parks in Arunachal, Meghalaya and Sikkim: Rameswar Teli

“It is a matter of great pride that this project built at a cost of about Rs 70 crore will fulfill the needs of all consumers in the present and the future, Teli added.”