Guwahati: BJP MLA Siddhartha Bhattacharya on Friday claimed that Bihu is a Hindu festival and Muslims are just guests.

Speaking to the media, Bhattacharya said that Bihu is associated with the religion which is Hindu.

He justified the claim by comparing Makar Sankranti to Magh Bihu.

Also Read: Assam: Three arrested for alleged gang-rape in Guwahati

“Bihu is a Hindu associated festival as when we start xusori, we start it with Ram and Hari”, he added.

He further added, “If the Muslims want to join Bihu celebrations then it is a matter of appreciation.”

Also Read: Assam: Two Ukrainian nationals detained in Karimganj

He also claimed that Muslims were like guests to Bihu in a similar way Hindus are at iftar.

“Joining iftar does not convert a Hindu to Muslim”, he added.