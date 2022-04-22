Guwahati: Three persons were arrested by the Hatigaon Police for allegedly gang-raping a woman on Wednesday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Naimuddin Ali, Mukul Islam and Ashraful Amin.

The police said that the woman alleged that the three had invited a colleague of theirs for lunch recently and then raped her.

She claimed that the three had locked her in and then raped her.

However, the three denied the allegations and claimed that the woman had blackmailed them.

One of the accused told the media that the woman demanded Rs 5000 from them in exchange of physical favours.

The three also claimed to have not done anything with her terming the entire incident as a conspiracy.

Mukul also told the media that the woman had even attended office and she even blackmailed their employer.

However, the police are still investigating the matter.

The three as per the police claimed that they had confessed the crime but while speaking to the media, they denied anything on their part.