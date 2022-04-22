Guwahati: Two Ukrainian nationals travelling without valid documents have been detained in Assam’s Karimganj district on Thursday.

They were detained from a New Delhi-bound train at the Badarpur Railway Station.

They were identified as 39-year-old Trishchynskyi Volodymyr and 21-year-old Nazari Vozniuk.

Also Read: Assam: Class IX student dies in motorcycle accident in Kampur

As per reports, the detained persons travelled from Agartala and had no valid documents like a passport or visa with them.

They were travelling on the Tripura-Sundari Express (train number – 14619).

The duo was arrested based on suspicion by the on-duty Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP).

The detained persons told the police that they had come to India in February for vacation and while they were in Tripura, their luggage that had the documents were stolen.

Also Read: Assam: Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani sent to 3-day police custody

As per reports, the police are in touch with the Ukraine embassy in connection with the statement and details of the detained persons.

The police further said that if the details by the persons are found to be false, they will have to face strict actions as per law.