Guwahati: A class IX student died as he crashed a motorcycle onto a tree in Nagaon’s Kampur.

The deceased has been identified as Kangkan Saikia of the same area.

As per locals, the deceased was a minor and a student of the Sankardev Bidya Niketan.

He crashed onto the tree at a very high speed and before he could be taken to a hospital or even receive any medical attention, he succumbed to the injuries on the spot.

Locals claimed that the bike bearing registration no AS-02-AD02361 was not his and he had just borrowed it for fun.

He had been roaming in the area since morning and was driving rashly.

The motorcycle was also damaged severely.

However, no others were injured in the incident.