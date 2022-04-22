Delhi: After reports of many mishaps with the electric scooters across the country, India has planned to impose heavy penalties and mandate recalls if electric vehicle (EV) companies are found to be negligent.

Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the penalty announcement was part of the new “quality-centric” rules.

Gadkari on Twitter said that the companies may take advance action to recall all defective batches of vehicles immediately adding that the safety of every commuter is a priority for the government.

“Several mishaps involving electric two-wheelers have come to light in the last two months. If any company is found negligent in their processes, a heavy penalty will be imposed and a recall of all defective vehicles will also be ordered,” Gadkari said.

It may be mentioned that in the past few weeks, several reports of electric scooters catching fire, batteries exploding and even machine misconfigurations were found.

On Thursday it was reported that an 80-year-old man in Telangana died after a battery of a Pure EV electric scooter exploded.

India targets electric two-wheelers to make up 80% of total two-wheeler sales by 2030 as compared to the 2 per cent today.

But the recent incidents have brought questions to the minds of the consumers in terms of the e-scooters in the country.