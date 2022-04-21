Guwahati: The fears about electric vehicles in India have taken another horrific turn as on Thursday an 80-year-old man was killed while two were left injured after a battery of an e-scooter exploded.

As per reports, the incident took place on Wednesday night when the detachable battery was being charged in the Nizamabad district of Telangana.

The elderly received severe injuries when the battery exploded and later succumbed to his injuries.

His son Prakash, wife Kamalamma and daughter-in-law Krishnaveni suffered injuries.

Also Read: Okinawa to recall 3200 e-scooters across India

They were injured while attempting to save their father.

Prakash had been using the EV scooter for one year.

Following the incident, the police have lodged a case against Pure EV, the manufacturer of the EV.

Pure EV in a statement said, “We deeply regret the incident and offer condolences to the family of the victim.”

However, Pure EV claimed to have no record of the sale of the particular vehicle or service by the user in their database.

It claimed that it is checking if the vehicle was purchased through a second-hand sale.

It may be mentioned that two incidents of Okinawa scooters catching fire were also reported in the last 24 hours.

One of these is a Praise Pro model that was supposed to be a part of the 3000 e-scooters recalled by the company.

Unfortunately, the other one was inside a dealership and took down the entire showroom with it.