Guwahati: Okinawa Autotech, one of the largest electric scooter manufacturers in India said it will recall 3,215 units of Praise Pro scooters.

The recall is being made to check and fix issues related to batteries. The recall has been made with immediate effect.

The company in a statement said, “The initiative is part of the company’s comprehensive power pack health check-up camps.”

The recall initiative came right after several reports of electric scooters across the country came to light.

Okinawa said, “The batteries will be checked for loose connectors or any damage and be repaired free of charge at any of the Okinawa authorised dealerships pan India.”

All scooter owners will be contacted individually by the dealers and the service or the repair will be conducted as per the convenience of the customers.

The company added, “This voluntary campaign is in the wake of the recent thermal incident and in line with the company’s long-standing commitment to customer safety.”