Guwahati: A day after former MP Ripun Bora joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC), BJP’s Shiladitya Dev said that Bora has embarked on a misadventure.

Speaking to the media Dev said, “Congress was a 140-year-old party but after Ripun Bora took charge as state president of the party in Assam, he sunk it leaving nothing left.”

He added, “After sinking the Congress which had so much history, he has now joined the TMC. I believe, TMC which relatively is a very new party for Assam will too sink like the Congress.”

Dev further claimed that he was ashamed of the posts by Ripun Bora on social media. “I am ashamed of seeing those social media posts by Ripun Bora”, he said adding, “He did not even meed Mamata Banerjee while joining but only Abhishek Banerjee. It looked like Ripun Bora had gone seeking refuge. It is a matter of shame for the people who had supported him.”

Shiladitya further added that Ripun Bora had backstabbed Congress just the way some had “allegedly” betrayed him in the Rajya Sabha elections recently.

It may be mentioned that former Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora who was also the former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president joined the TMC on Sunday.

As per sources, he may be nominated for a Rajya Sabha seat in West Bengal soon and would be named the Assam-state chief of the TMC.

The sources revealed that those parts are still being discussed.

The sources also added that two more MPs are in discussion with the TMC of which one had recently been in a meeting with the AAP in Delhi as well.