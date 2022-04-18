The Dikhow River in Sivasagar district of Assam has suddenly changed its colour; first blue then green.

The sudden changes in colour of the Dikhow River waters has triggered apprehensions amongst the local population in Sivasagar district of Assam.

Notably, on April 13 hundreds of dead fish were spotted floating on the surface of the Dikhow River in Sivasagar district of Assam.

Soon after dead fishes were spotted floating on the surface of the Dikhow River in Sivasagar district of Assam, the waters of the river started to change its colour; first blue then green.

Notably, majority of the population residing in Sivasagar district of Assam depends on the waters of the Dikhow River for daily water supply.

It is suspected that chemical substances released in the coal mines near the upper reaches of the Dikhow River in Nagaland have resulted in sudden changes of colour of the river waters.

Meanwhile, several organisations in Sivasagar district of Assam have demanded authorities concerned for an inquiry into the matter.

The Dikhow River is a left tributary of the Brahmaputra River in Assam.

It rises in the Zunheboto district in Nagaland, flows through the Sivasagar district of Assam and joins the Brahmaputra at Dikhowmukh.