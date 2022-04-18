Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has jumped into the campaigning for the candidates fielded by the BJP and its allies for the ensuing Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections.

While campaigning for the GMC elections, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has promised improved infrastructure in Guwahati city.

“In next four years, we promise to set up government hospitals, provide drinking water to maximum households, and improve other infrastructure facilities in the GMC wards,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Sarma added: “There will be no dearth of funds for developmental works in the (GMC) wards.”

Also read: Assam Youth Congress president calls Ripun Bora a ‘pervert’

The Assam chief minister further informed that offices of various departments under the state government in Guwahati would be shifted to Betkuchi, located in the outskirts of Guwahati city, in a bid to decongest the city.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma further exuded confidence that the candidates fielded by the BJP and its allies would emerge victorious in the upcoming GMC elections in Assam.

“I am confident that all the candidates of Assam BJP-led alliance will sweep the polls to be held on April 22,” CM Sarma said.

The Assam CM added: “There is virtually no opponent in front of BJP in the GMC elections.”