Guwahati: Assam Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) president Ankita Dutta has termed former APCC president and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora as a ‘pervert’.

APYC president Ankita Dutta’s reactions came immediately after Ripun Bora announced his resignation from Congress and joined the Trinamool Congress in Kolkata on Sunday.

In a series of strongly-worded tweets, Ankita Dutta launched a scathing attack on Ripun Bora and referred to him as an “opportunist, good for nothing, pervert”.

“What a good day for Assam Congress. An opportunist, good for nothing, PERVERT is gone. Tata Bye Bye,” Dutta said in a tweet.

What a good day for Assam Congress. An opportunist, good for nothing, PERVERT is gone. Tata Bye Bye — Dr Angkita Dutta (@angkitadutta) April 17, 2022

In another tweet, she held Bora responsible for the poor performance of the Congress party in upper Assam in Assembly elections.

This pervert couldn’t win his MLA seat, lost by a humongous margin. Destroyed Upper Assam with his CM/RS dream !Lost RS, couldn’t win ! Now in frame with his wife whose eyes were closed about his infamous actions and a son who by virtue of being his son got some post in Delhi ! https://t.co/8GObVaYOy3 — Dr Angkita Dutta (@angkitadutta) April 17, 2022

The Youth Congress leader also alleged that many woman leaders either became inactive or left the party because of him.

“Sooo (sic) many good women became inactive or left because of this pervert. So many kura kachra women found a solid place because of this pervert,” read the tweet.

Sooo many good women became inactive or left because of this pervert. So many kura kachra women found a solid place because of this pervert — Dr Angkita Dutta (@angkitadutta) April 17, 2022

Former Assam Congress president Ripun Bora on Sunday joined the Trinamool Congress in the presence of the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata.

Bora, who had been with the Congress since 1976, in his resignation letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi alleged that a section of Congress leaders in Assam have been in touch with the ruling BJP leaders and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.