Two youths have reportedly drowned in a waterfall along the Nagaon-Karbi Anglong inter-district border in Assam.

This tragic incident has been reported from Hadhadi waterfall along the Nagaon-Karbi Anglong inter-district border.

The deceased youths have been identified as Sajadul Islam and Raj Bora, police informed on Monday.

Police also informed that four youths had visited the waterfall for swimming, out of which two got drowned.

The bodies of the deceased youths were rescued by the authorities with the assistance of locals of the area.

“The incident happened on Sunday afternoon. We rushed to the spot after being informed by the locals,” police said.