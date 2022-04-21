Guwahati: A local court in Assam’s Kokrajhar on Thursday sent arrested Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani to three-day police custody.

Mevani was arrested by Assam police from Palanpur in Gujarat on Wednesday night and taken to Ahmedabad, from where he was flown to Assam this morning.

Assam police arrested Mevani based on a complaint filed by Arup Kumar Dey, a BJP leader from Kokrajhar, over now-removed tweets on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Kokrajhar chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court rejected the bail application of the Dalit leader and sent him to three-day police custody.

The police had sought 14-day custody of Mevani but the CJM court granted only 3 days with the condition that the MLA won’t be shifted anywhere outside Kokrajhar during the remand period, said a counsel of the MLA.

Sources said Mevani will on Monday file a bail plea in the Gauhati High Court.

Assam police have slapped multiple charges like criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity between communities, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace and sections of the Information Technology Act.