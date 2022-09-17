Guwahati: A cave-in or a sinkhole was reported on a road near the Lower Subansiri Hydro Electricity Project on the Assam side.

The cave-in was reported on Friday and is said to be large enough for full-sized 16-wheeler trucks to fall in.

The hole was reported on the left bank of the LSHEP near North Lakhimpur.

With the hole being formed, the upper parts of tunnel number 2 were reported to be damaged.

The sinkhole appeared during the recent incessant rains.

Many people have started to protest against the issue citing that the dam might bring more risk to the people living near it.