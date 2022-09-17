Guwahati: A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel was found dead at his residence in Assam’s Golaghat district.

As per reports, the body had already started to decompose after being found at his residence.

The personnel was living at Baruahgaon in Khumtai.

The deceased has been identified as Ashok Phukan.

The police have started an investigation into the matter.

It is not yet clear if the incident was a suicide or a murder.