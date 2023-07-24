Guwahati: A 35-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife, father-in-law and mother-in-law in Assam’s Golaghat on Monday.

The man, identified as Najibur Rahman Bora, later surrendered to the police with his 9-month-old child.

The deceased have been identified as Sanjeev Ghosh, Junu Ghosh and Sanghamitra Ghosh. Their bodies were found with multiple injuries, suggesting that they were attacked with sharp weapons.

Police said that the incident took place at the Ghoshs’ house in the Hindi School Road area in Golaghat town.

Bora is believed to have attacked his in-laws after they refused to grant him a divorce from his wife, Sanghamitra.

The incident has sparked widespread protests in Golaghat town, and a right-wing group has called for a shutdown of the district on July 25.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.