A 27-year-old man in Assam has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl.

The man has been convicted under section 42 of the the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The man, identified as Debesh Biswas, had raped a 10-year-old girl in January 2020.

Biswas has also been fined Rs 1 lakh.

The convict raped the minor girl when she was at the terrace of her house.

On January 19, 2020, the mother of the victim lodged an FIR at the Dhubri police station.

The mother of the victim had accused Biswas of taking her daughter to his room and committing sexual assault with her by removing her clothes.