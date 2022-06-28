Guwahati: The management of the Doloo Tea Estate in South Assam’s Cachar district has announced a lockout in the garden from Tuesday.

The lockout has left around 1500 permanent workers and 1,000-odd temporary labourers jobless.

The Deputy Manager of the tea estate, Supriya Sikdar in a notice issued on Tuesday stated that a large number of workers of the tea garden were disobeying the daily deployment order of the garden management.

“Due to complete lawlessness and delay in reporting at work place by workers plucking round could not be maintained and the management of Daloo Tea estate has suffered an irreparable loss in terms of quantity and quality of tea produced,” the notice read.

The management further stated that all operations of the tea estate have been closed with immediate effect except emergency services including hospital, ward and security, water supply and electricity.

During the period of lock-out, the employees will not be entitled to any wages, ration and other related facilities, the notice mentioned.

Legal claim with respect to any financial loss due to such illegal acts of workers and the consequent lock-out may also be filed on the Garden Panchayat without any prejudice.

The Cachar district administration had uprooted some 30 lakh tea bushes for a Greenfield airport.

The Civil Aviation Ministry, however, said it did not receive a proposal for Silchar airport.