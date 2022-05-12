Guwahati: Despite protests, the Cachar district administration on Thursday carried out a massive eviction drive at the Doloo tea estate in south Assam’s Silchar.

A huge contingent of security forces was deployed during the eviction drive.

The eviction drive was carried out under the supervision of Special Director General of Police (DGP), Law and Order, GP Singh.

The land is being cleared for the construction of a Greenfield airport in the area.

The situation turned ugly when hundreds of workers came out to protest against the eviction drive.

The protesters demanded the authorities to stop the eviction as the tea garden is the only source of their livelihood.

On the other hand, section 144 has also been imposed in some parts.